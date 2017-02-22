Baton Rouge airman back from 379-day deployment - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge airman back from 379-day deployment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Staff Sergeant Joshua Goins is back in Baton Rouge after a 379-day deployment.

His family welcomed him at Metro Airport Wednesday night. Goins returns to a 4-month-old son, a daughter in 4th grade, and a home destroyed by August’s flood.

The Central High graduate has been an active duty United States airman for 10 years.

