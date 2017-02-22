Andy Dodd plans to transfer from LSU

Backup offensive lineman Andy Dodd announced Wednesday afternoon that he has decided to transfer from LSU.
The senior served as a backup to center Ethan Pocic.
Dodd played in six games last season, with one start, after playing in four games in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.