Andy Dodd plans to transfer from LSU

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Backup offensive lineman Andy Dodd announced Wednesday afternoon that he has decided to transfer from LSU.

The senior served as a backup to center Ethan Pocic.

Dodd played in six games last season, with one start, after playing in four games in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

