Save the Dates: LSU football releases 2017 homecoming and other special dates

2017 Special Dates:

March 31 - Deadline for new season ticket and parking requests

April 22 - LSU Spring Game

September 2 - Season opener vs. BYU (Houston)

September 9 - Home opener vs. Chattanooga

September 23 - Athletic Hall of Fame introduced

September 30 - 'Purple Game' - Homecoming vs. Troy

October 14 - 'Gold Game' vs. Auburn

November 25 - Senior Day and Letterman's Game for the National L Club vs. Texas A&M

LSU's game against Troy on September 30 will serve as the 2017 Homecoming contest for the Tigers.

The Troy contest will also serve as the “Purple Game” for the Tigers, as LSU will wear its purple jerseys for the game against the Trojans. As part of the “Purple Game” festivities, fans will be asked to wear purple. Other game day promotions for the Troy game are still being planned.

LSU's newest members of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame will be celebrated and introduced at the Syracuse contest on September 23. LSU will unveil its next group of Athletic Hall of Fame inductees later this spring.

The Tigers will celebrate the annual “Gold Game” against Auburn on October 14. Fans are encouraged to fill Tiger Stadium with gold attire that day.

"LSU Salutes" will be held on November 11 when the Tigers welcome Arkansas to Tiger Stadium, while the Texas A&M contest on November 25 will serve as Senior Day and Letterman's Game for the National L Club.

Fans can get their first glimpse of the Tigers on April 22 when LSU holds the National L Club Spring Game in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff for the spring game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and admission is free.

LSU is currently collecting requests as part of the new season ticket and parking request list for the 2017 season at LSUtix.net. The deadline to request is March 31. Tradition Fund and TAF donation deadlines are set for March 31. Away-game ticket information will be sent to football season ticket holders in late March with a deadline of May 31.

The Tigers open their first full season under new head coach Ed Orgeron on September 2 when LSU faces BYU in NRG Stadium in Houston. LSU opens its home season the following week on September 9 when the Tigers host Chattanooga in Tiger Stadium.

LSU returns 12 starters and 48 letter winners from last year's team that won six of its last eight games and posted an 8-4 overall mark, which included a 29-9 win over Louisville in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

