Powerball drawing to be held tonight; jackpot over $400 million

For the first time in nearly three months, the Powerball jackpot is above $400 million.

If there's a winner Wednesday night, they will get $403 million if paid over 29 years, or a $244 million cash payment. Of course, the odds of winning the jackpot are just one in 292 million.

#Powerball tickets going nonstop here at Cracker Barrel. $403M tonight! You're welcome for the reminder, just keep me in mind @WAFB pic.twitter.com/OXJrHMPnNu — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) February 23, 2017

Those wishing to purchase a ticket have until 9 p.m. to do so.

