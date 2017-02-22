Powerball drawing to be held tonight; jackpot over $400 million - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
For the first time in nearly three months, the Powerball jackpot is above $400 million.

If there's a winner Wednesday night, they will get $403 million if paid over 29 years, or a $244 million cash payment. Of course, the odds of winning the jackpot are just one in 292 million.

Those wishing to purchase a ticket have until 9 p.m. to do so.

