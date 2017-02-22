LSU softball heading west for the weekend

The LSU softball team is heading west this weekend to play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

The No. 7 Tigers (9-1) will play against New Mexico State, Bethune-Cookman, Long Beach State, No. 6 UCLA and No. 17 Utah in Palm Springs, CA.

“I think it’s a great tournament. It’s an opportunity for us to play on the road and that’s important," head coach Beth Torina said in a release. "We’ve been tested. We’ve played some great teams at home already this season, but this is a way to get the team used to playing on the road because it’s something that’s going to be a huge factor when we get into SEC play.”

The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Schedule:

No. 7/8 LSU vs. New Mexico State, Feb. 23, 12:30 p.m., FloSoftball.com

No. 7/8 LSU vs. Bethune-Cookman, Feb. 23, 3 p.m., FloSoftball.com

No. 7/8 LSU vs. Long Beach State, Feb. 24, 10 p.m., FloSoftball.com

No. 7/8 LSU vs. No. 6/4 UCLA, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., FloSoftball.com

No. 7/8 LSU vs. No. 17/17 Utah, Feb. 25, 10 p.m., FloSoftball.com

LSU will travel to Hattiesburg to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Tuesday, Feb 28 at 6 p.m.

