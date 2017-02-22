Plane makes emergency landing at BR Airport after hydraulic issue

A plane had to make an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Airport Wednesday afternoon after a hydraulic issue.

The plane is a 50-seat passenger jet. The United Express flight was full with crew on board as well. The plane landed safely around 2:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

According to the airport director, the pilot reported hydraulic problems and was forced to land. The flight took off in Houston at 12:57 p.m. and was headed to Charleston, but had to make an emergency landing in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on standby at the runway, but was not needed. Another plane from Houston was flown in to pick up the passengers and continue non-stop to Charleston.

