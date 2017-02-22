Plane makes emergency landing at BR Airport after hydraulic issue

Next week, legislators will make a key vote on whether to raise the state's gas tax to pay for road repairs and new projects.More >>
Next week, legislators will make a key vote on whether to raise the state's gas tax to pay for road repairs and new projects.More >>
$6.7 million dollars has been approved to go toward construction of the Comite River Diversion Canal, U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced Friday.More >>
$6.7 million dollars has been approved to go toward construction of the Comite River Diversion Canal, U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced Friday.More >>
11-year old Trevor Sims lost his battle to cancer four years ago and his dying wish was to feed the hungry but, he also had one more dream that the community helped fulfill.More >>
11-year old Trevor Sims lost his battle to cancer four years ago and his dying wish was to feed the hungry but, he also had one more dream that the community helped fulfill.More >>
Baton Rouge Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two vehicular burglary suspects.More >>
Baton Rouge Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two vehicular burglary suspects.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the first bill into law from the 2017 Regular Session, HB 185 by State Representative James Armes, who chairs the Special Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the first bill into law from the 2017 Regular Session, HB 185 by State Representative James Armes, who chairs the Special Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.More >>
Malvo was one of two people convicted in the DC area sniper shootings in 2002.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.More >>
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.More >>
Channelview Independent School District officials say it was part of "fake mock awards" given out by a teacher and the district did not know about it in advance.More >>
Channelview Independent School District officials say it was part of "fake mock awards" given out by a teacher and the district did not know about it in advance.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>