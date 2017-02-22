Original Mississippi Floated Whisky barrels have arrived in Baton Rouge

After five years of aging and a 1,100 nautical mile trip down the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, Cane Land Distilling Company's Original Mississippi Floated Whisky has arrived in downtown Baton Rouge.

The barrels began their journey in Owensboro, Kentucky and made their way first to New Orleans, and now to Baton Rouge. Cane Land Distilling Company partnered with a Tennessee distillery to bring the 5-year aged whisky, which has a bourbon mash bill, to fruition. The whisky left Kentucky on January 27.

Employees worked Wednesday to unload the barrels at Cane Land's downtown distillery. Founder, Walter Tharp, and head distiller, Jonny Ver Planck, were on site for the unloading, as well as the company's assistant distiller, director of front of house operations, and their marketing and communications director.

