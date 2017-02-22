Two Baton Rouge men arrested for residential burglary

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports that on Monday, February 20, two Baton Rouge men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a residential burglary.

On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Germany Rd. in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two black male suspects were seen fleeing the area in a red Dodge Neon prior to their arrival. Deputies were then able to locate the vehicle on Hwy. 44 and performed a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, they located stolen items and marijuana.

The report states deputies later learned the suspects had stolen two rifles and a pump shotgun from the home.

Rauol Dunn, 25, and Eric Moore, 24, both of Baton Rouge, were arrested. Dunn is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. His bond is set at $25,000.

Moore is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and theft of a firearm. His bond is set at $275,000.

Both men remain behind bars at the Ascension Parish Jail.

