Elderly man arrested for allegedly raping juvenile

Officials with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office say an elderly man forcibly raped a juvenile.

Deputies arrested Ronald Wortman, Sr., 66, of Pierre Part, on felony sex crime charges related to an earlier incident in Pierre Part. They conducted an investigation and based on witness interviews and associated evidence, they were able to obtain a warrant for Wortman’s arrest.

Wortman was arrested in Orleans Parish on Tuesday and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of forcible rape, molestation of a juvenile, and attempted first degree rape.

Wortman remains in the Assumption Parish jail pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.