Driver in fatal wreck with LSP trooper identified

Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal wreck in Lottie in Pointe Coupee Parish on LA 190 involving one of their own troopers just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say a trooper was driving down 190 when a 2001 Chevy Silverado pulled out in front of him. The vehicles collided in the eastbound lane of 190 and came to rest in a ditch on the westbound side of the road. The driver of that truck was rushed to Pointe Coupee General Hospital and was listed in critical condition. Around 1 p.m., the driver succumbed to his injuries and died, LSP confirms. The driver has been identified as Henry Baise, 64.

Both Baise and the trooper were properly restrained at the time of the wreck. Toxicology samples will be taken from both drivers for analysis.

"He was a wonderful guy, wonderful brother. Lived right across the street from me. We see each other, talk to each other all day, every day," said Bobby Coleman, Baise's sister.

Coleman also says there are four or five witnesses who say the state trooper was going over 100 mph. "Yeah, my brother may have pulled out in front of the state trooper, but the state trooper was going too fast. They need to check them. They have to follow rules like we have to follow rules," said Coleman.

State Police says the trooper was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge with moderate injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates the trooper was traveling eastbound on 190 as the pickup truck behind us was pulling out of the Shell parking lot behind us, at which point they collided. We're early in the investigation. We'll continue to work the scene gathering the evidence that we need to complete our investigation. We're going to treat it like any other fatal crash," says LSP spokesperson, Bryan Lee.

According to DOTD, 190 E was closed for several hours at LA 81 due to the wreck. Traffic was diverted onto LA 81 N to LA 77 S back to 190 E. All lanes reopened around 5 p.m.

