Mayor Broome asking residents for input help improve garbage and recycling services

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is asking residents for their input as part of the city-parish’s ongoing efforts to provide efficient garbage and recycling services.

A public opinion phone survey was set and will start taking calls as soon as Wednesday and will continue for a few weeks.

“Garbage and recycling collection are critical functions that impact hundreds of thousands of our residents on a daily basis,” Mayor Broome said. “As we consider ways to make the delivery of these services more efficient and plan for the next several years, we want to gather public input to understand our residents’ satisfaction with these existing services and what they’d like to see moving forward.”

The public opinion survey will be conducted with residents from across the parish over-the-phone, selected at random, with even representation from all Metro Council districts.

When the survey is completed, Broome and her staff will use the data to develop a strategic plan with the assistance of a team of experts led by Gershman, Brickner & Bratton, Inc., a solid waste management consulting firm that advises municipalities across the U.S. in solid waste program and service delivery.

EBR currently has garbage and recycling service contracts with both Republic Services and Waste Connections Inc. respectively, which both are set to expire on Feb. 28, 2018.

The city-parish will also hold public meetings on the matter as well as utilize social media and other web platforms to gather additional input on potential services to be included in the next contract.

Additionally, residents can contact the City-Parish to provide general feedback on garbage or recycling services issued by emailing solidwasteplanning@brgov.com or calling (25) 389-4865.

Residents with specific requests for service related to garbage or recycling issues, such a missed service day, should continue to contact 311 by phone, online at 311.brla.gov, or through the Red Stick 311 mobile app.

