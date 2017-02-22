Suspect arrested in early morning shooting that left woman paralyzed from chest down

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on Lake Lawford Ct.

Carl Thompson Jr., 46, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Residents in the Lake Lawford neighborhood said they are surprised to see such violence. “It's almost like a park atmosphere, I mean, you have people walking their dog across the street now. It's just this type of neighborhood, very quiet," said neighbor, Micah Jordan.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the case. Around 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 4600 block of Lake Lawford Court in the Sherwood/Coursey area. The male caller, later identified as Thompson, advised he had just shot his girlfriend while she was in the bathtub and that he had shot her in the chest and arm after an argument. The report states the man added that he threw the gun and knew he was going to prison for the rest of his life.

Before officers got to the scene, the woman called and advised she had been shot and was in the bathtub. Officers made contact with Thompson on the front porch of the house when they arrived. He was taken into custody without incident.

Gloria Rodriguez, who lives across the street, was shocked to see the incident unfold. “I just couldn't believe it. I came in and opened my Venetian blinds and I saw the police and was like, 'Oh gosh, what's going on,'" said Rodriguez.

Officers were able to locate the woman in the master bathroom of the house and she was then transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers also discovered an infant lying on the bed in the master bedroom. Police took custody of the baby until a family member was able to to take over custody.

Detectives were able to speak to the female victim at the hospital, where she said Thompson shot her while in the bathtub. She denied there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting and reportedly said he fired the first shot from the doorway to the bathroom, but she was unsure where the other shots were fired from.

Hospital staff reported she was shot nine to ten times, with exit and entry wounds in her chest, back, and right arm. Her condition has since been downgraded to critical, but stable. Doctors advise she is now paralyzed from the chest down.

BRPD has identified this as a domestic violence situation. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office is focusing a lot of attention on the issue. “As you know, we ended last year with domestic violence homicide, began the year with a domestic violence homicide. This appears to be another such case and these are 100 percent preventable," said Moore.

Detectives were able to locate six shell casings at the home, five of which were in the bathtub where they found the victim.

Thompson was read his Miranda rights, at which time he stated he wanted his attorney, but would make a statement prior to his arrival. Officials advised Thompson they would not speak to him without his attorney, but Thompson reportedly said he did it and would cooperate.

Thompson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.