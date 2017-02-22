Suspect arrested in early morning shooting that left woman paralyzed from chest down

The family of a Zachary teen, who is battling cancer, is hoping the public can help them with medical expenses. We featured a story in April about Alexis Withers, 16, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January.More >>
The family of a Zachary teen, who is battling cancer, is hoping the public can help them with medical expenses. We featured a story in April about Alexis Withers, 16, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in January.More >>
If you're looking for a family-friendly event for Memorial Day weekend, Barn Hill Preserve has a wild idea. The preserve is offering animal encounters with two-toed sloths, dingo pups, and their new bearcat for $15 per-animal per-person.More >>
If you're looking for a family-friendly event for Memorial Day weekend, Barn Hill Preserve has a wild idea. The preserve is offering animal encounters with two-toed sloths, dingo pups, and their new bearcat for $15 per-animal per-person.More >>
FRIDAY: Sunny skies, increasing heat/humidity - breezy; a high of 89°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - steamy; a low of 72°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy - hot; southerly winds, a spotty shower - high of 91°
FRIDAY: Sunny skies, increasing heat/humidity - breezy; a high of 89°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy - steamy; a low of 72°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy - hot; southerly winds, a spotty shower - high of 91°
Memorial Day events list.More >>
Memorial Day events list.More >>
The organization Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana marched down to the State Capitol to plant American flags in the front lawn.More >>
The organization Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana marched down to the State Capitol to plant American flags in the front lawn.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.More >>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
It’s official – the highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!More >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
A Walterboro woman arrested Thursday will face a Colleton County judge Friday on charges related to a shooting that left two adults and a child dead and a second child wounded.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur was executed at about midnight Thursday.More >>