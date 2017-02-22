World famous Harlem Globetrotters to visit Baton Rouge

On the heels of breaking nine Guinness World Records in one day, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their 2017 World Tour to the Baton Rouge area.

Ahead of the game, Globetrotters stars “Slick” Willie Shaw visited Baton Rouge on Wednesday to discuss the team’s upcoming show at Baton Rouge River Center with WAFB’s Liz Koh.

In 2010, the Globetrotters introduced the first-ever 4-point line. The 4-point line will be located 30 feet from the basket -- 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the NBA’s current 3-point line.

In addition to the on-court action, the Globetrotters, known worldwide as the Ambassadors of Goodwill, are giving back in communities around the country through The Great Assist initiative, which launched in October of 2015 and pledges to spread 100 million smiles around the world over the next 10 years with acts of kindness.

The Globetrotters upcoming game at Baton Rouge River Center is on Sunday, March 5. To purchase tickets, visit the River Center’s website here.

