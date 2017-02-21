Church that lost equipment in flood now robbed

Inside the Varsity Theater, a venue known for its bands and booze, you'd probably imagine more hell-raisers than heaven-seekers. Yet on most Sundays, the stage at the is transformed into a sanctuary for Anchor Chapel.

"We just want to be the type of place where people who have not yet given Jesus a shot do," said Pastor Josh Bourgeois.

Anchor Chapel is a non-denominational church started by Pastor Josh Bourgeois and his wife. Only a year old, the portable church meets most weeks at The Varsity while they save up money until they can establish their own building.

"The mission of Anchor Chapel is to provide a place that when people need Jesus, they have something solid to hold onto," said Bourgeois.

Holding on has been a fight for this young congregation. Being a portable church, everything they need for Sunday worship is kept in a trailer at a storage facility on Airline Hwy. In August, the facility flooded, ruining about $22,000 worth of equipment. Other churches quickly stepped in to replace what the flood claimed.

Now disaster has struck again, this time in a much more human form. The church’s storage trailer was stolen early Sunday morning.

"Everything that we use to put on church on a Sunday morning is now gone," said Bourgeois.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be an older model Chevy truck pulling off with the church's trailer around 6 a.m. on Sunday, February 19. After filing a report with deputies, the pastor went back to church. The show, or in this case the sermon, had to go on with an extra prayer.

“I would hope that if someone sees this and they either know something or know something about it, they would do the right thing,” said Bourgeois.

If you can know anything that can help with this case, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

