West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office to hold active shooter training Tues. and Wed.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office wants to advise the community they will be hold active shooter training Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.

The training will be held at the West Feliciana School Complex from 5 to 7 p.m. both evenings. There will be many ambulances, fire trucks, Sheriff's Office units, Police cars, and more around the schools during the training.

First responders will also be on the scene, dressed in full tactical gear. The Sheriff's Office wants to assure the public there is no reason to be alarmed. This is required training and is one of the ways the Sheriff's Office ensures they are prepared for any situation.

