BRFD: Investigators believe arson was cause of shed fire on Cardinal St.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Arson investigators were called out to a shed fire in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started behind a home on Cardinal St. around 1 p.m. So far, Baton Rouge Fire officials have not released much information, but there were no reports of injuries.

