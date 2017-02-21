Officials respond to shooting at S 16th and Wisteria

BRPD on the scene of shooting at S 16th St. and Wisteria St. (Source: WAFB)

Baton Rouge Police officers are on the scene of a reported shooting at S 16th St. and Wisteria St.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21. Officials say one victim has been transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

