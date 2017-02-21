MISSING: Teenager missing from Hammond, believed to be runaway

Tangipahoa Sheriff Daniel Edwards is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Donneisha Mack, 15, of Hammond, was last seen Thursday, February 16 when she went to bed. It is believed the child is a runaway. Donneisha is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials say this is not the first time Donneisha has been reported to have run away from home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact TPSO at 985-345-6150.

