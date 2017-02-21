UPDATE: Team Gleason and SBP come together for 24-hour home rest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Team Gleason and SBP come together for 24-hour home restore

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Twenty-four hours of non-stop work by Team Gleason and St. Bernard Project (SBP) volunteers helped to make significant progress in the restoration of Roy and Julie Harvey's home.

Julie was diagnosed with ALS five years ago, and she is now wheelchair bound. Volunteers from Team Gleason, a New Orleans based non-profit that helps ALS victims, teamed up with SBP, another NOLA organization, to help repair the Harvey’s home on Santa Monica Ave. in Baton Rouge starting Monday morning.

At the start of the 24-hour period, the Harveys' house was gutted with exposed studs. Through the help of dozens of volunteers working continuously for a 24-hour period, the Harveys' home now contains insulation throughout and drywall in a majority of the rooms.

According to Team Gleason, the Harveys are one of six ALS families to be impacted by the August floods.

