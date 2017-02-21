UPDATE: Team Gleason and SBP come together for 24-hour home restore

Twenty-four hours of non-stop work by Team Gleason and St. Bernard Project (SBP) volunteers helped to make significant progress in the restoration of Roy and Julie Harvey's home.

Viewing on a mobile device? Click here for a slideshow of photos.

Julie was diagnosed with ALS five years ago, and she is now wheelchair bound. Volunteers from Team Gleason, a New Orleans based non-profit that helps ALS victims, teamed up with SBP, another NOLA organization, to help repair the Harvey’s home on Santa Monica Ave. in Baton Rouge starting Monday morning.

RELATED: Groups assist ALS family to rebuild.

At the start of the 24-hour period, the Harveys' house was gutted with exposed studs. Through the help of dozens of volunteers working continuously for a 24-hour period, the Harveys' home now contains insulation throughout and drywall in a majority of the rooms.

According to Team Gleason, the Harveys are one of six ALS families to be impacted by the August floods.

Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.