Suspects wanted for allegedly shoplifting from Bayou Vista Walmart, threatening employee with box cutter

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking three suspects who they believe were involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Bayou Vista. The male suspect is also believed to have threatened a store employee with a box cutter.

On January 29, deputies responded to the Walmart in Bayou Vista, where they gathered video evidence showing a male suspect concealing bottles of liquor in a box containing a baby's high chair. The suspect can be seen purchasing the high chair and then heading for the exit of the store.

When confronted by store personnel, the suspect can be seen threatening the employee with what appears to be a box cutter.

Detectives are seeking the identity of the male suspect, as well as the identities of two females who accompanied the suspect. Anyone with information on their identities should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-384-1622, 337-828-1960, or by emailing crimewatch@stmaryso.com.

Anyone offering information can remain anonymous if they so choose.

