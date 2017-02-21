Wife of former warden at Avoyelles Correctional Center turns herself in

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office, Tonia Cain, wife of the former warden at Avoyelles Correctional Center, Nate Cain, has turned herself in to authorities.

Tonia, who is the daughter-in-law of the warden of Angola Prison, Burl Cain, is indicted on charges of theft, malfeasance, and injuring public records.

Tonia's attorney, Jill Craft, released the following statement Tuesday:

This morning I met with District Attorney, Charles Riddle. His office prepared an arrest warrant following the grand jury indictment last month. Tonia voluntarily turned herself in and has continued to cooperate fully in this process. While we respect the process, we also look forward to presenting the facts and justice.

