Victim identified in fatal warehouse forklift accident

Officials say a man operating a forklift in an industrial warehouse was killed in an accident Tuesday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office confirms Darnell Smith, 49, was killed in the accident. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

According to officials, the forklift accident happened inside a warehouse behind what appears to be Interior Exterior Building Supply in the 7300 block of East Industrial Ave.

Smith was operating the forklift and had a load fall on him and was pronounced dead on the scene. Fire rescue and the East Baton Rouge Coroner were called out to help with extrication.

