Boil advisory lifted in Iberville Parish

A boil water advisory that was issued on Tuesday for parts of Iberville Parish due to a broken line has ended.

Iberville Parish Water District No. 3 customers located on Hwy. 75 from Jack Miller's Landing south to the end of Hwy. 75 in Bayou Pigeon and all intersecting streets, as well as all streets west of Hwy. 75, including Bayou Sorrel Rd. and Bayou Pigeon Rd., who were under a boil water advisory has been lifted.

Water testing indicted no contamination and the water is safe for consumption.

