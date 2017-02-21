Senate President Alario sets dates for special election to fill District 2 seat

Louisiana Senate President John A. Alario, Jr. issued a proclamation calling a special election to fill the District 2 seat vacated by former Senator Troy Brown.

The general election is set for April 29, 2017. Qualifying for the District 2 seat is from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 15th, March 16th and March 17th. If a runoff is needed, it will be held on May 27, 2017.

Brown, a Democrat from Geismar, has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges involving physical abuse against his wife and another woman.

Embattled Louisiana State Senator Brown resigned from office last Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16.

911 audio recordings uncover the tense moments between Senator Troy Brown and his wife

