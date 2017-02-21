Oklahoma, LSU, Florida top College Gymnastics Association top 25

Oklahoma, LSU and Florida continue to top the College Gymnastics Association top 25.

The No. 2 Tigers enter this week with a 10-1 record after strong performances at the GymQuarters Invitational on Friday and the PMAC Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma (198.350) won the the GymQuarters Invitational, but the Tigers finished with a score of 197.700 and earned victories over No. 10 Georgia and No. 15 Missouri.

LSU returned to the Maravich Center on Sunday and beat No. 20 George Washington and No. 22 Iowa. The Tigers posted the highest score of the season with a 197.975, the 16th-straight meet with a team score of 197 or better.

LSU returns to action on the road against No. 14 Auburn Friday night at 7:30.

SEC Teams in the Tops 25:

2. LSU, 197.655

3. Florida, 197.435

4. Alabama, 197.085

7. Georgia, 196.735

11. Kentucky, 196.36

13. Missouri, 196.02

14. Auburn, 196.015

21. Arkansas, 195.535

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.