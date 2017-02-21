Authorities seek public's assistance in search for owner of mystery safe

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively asking for the public's assistance in locating the owner of a safe that was recovered on Feb. 8 on Parent Road in Gonzales.



Detectives are searching for the owner who has the security code to the safe to obtain objects inside.



Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.