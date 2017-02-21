Grilled Quail in Spicy Bacon Butter Sauce on Stone-ground Grits

-
Air date: February 21, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 4 Servings
Comment:
Quail has become the most popular “game” meat available in grocery stores. It seems the light, delicate flavor of this particular bird allows the cook to choose countless recipes when preparing. This simple grill dish is perfect as an hors d’oeuvres or a topping on an interesting salad.
Ingredients:
4 quails
1 cup chopped smoked bacon
½ cup butter
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1 tbsp sliced garlic
2 tbsps chopped parsley
2 tbsps chopped tarragon
pinch cayenne pepper
2 cups prepared stone-ground grits
1 tbsps chopped parsley for garnish
Method:
Preheat grill to 350°F. Rinse quail well and split in half lengthwise through breast and backbone. Season lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Skewer the two halves of each quail using a bamboo skewer. Grill until golden brown and cooked thoroughly, 4–5 minutes. While quail is grilling, in a medium sauté pan, render bacon over medium-high heat in a medium sauté pan being careful not to burn it. When bacon is crispy, add butter, whisking constantly until melted. Remove from heat and add sliced garlic, parsley, tarragon and cayenne pepper. When quail is finished, remove from skewer and place in skillet to coat well with sauce. Place quail halves on top of stone-ground grits. Drizzle sauce on top and garnish with chopped parsley.