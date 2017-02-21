Tangipahoa authorities looking for suspect in deadly early morning shooting

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a deadly Hammond shooting early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near a university.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports that the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Woodlands Dr. in Hammond, about 4 miles from Southeastern Louisiana University.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after neighbors heard several gunshots. Upon arrival the shooting victim, Maurice Lloyd, 22, was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, Sheriff Edwards is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.

