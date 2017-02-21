Wanted contractor linked to multiple fraud cases arrested

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Matthew Morris, accused of taking advantage of more than a dozen flood victims, is now in custody.

Morris was arrested at his home on Turkey Creek Dr. in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

He was arrested by State Police Apprehension Unit, which is made up of state troopers, BRPD officials, and EBRSO Sheriff's deputies.

Morris was arrested and taken to BRPD headquarters and then transported to EBR Parish Prison on felony fraud charges. He will eventually be transported by Livingston Parish Deputies to their parish prison and booked on additional felony fraud charges.

Morris is said to have defrauded residents in at least three parishes and now another alleged case of fraud has emerged in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The 39-year-old contractor was arrested and bonded out of jail earlier this month, accused of ripping off more than a dozen flood victims in Ascension Parish. Since then, he has been hit with another seven cases of fraud in Livingston Parish, and according to a recently signed warrant for his arrest, Baton Rouge Police also want him for the Fairhaven Dr. case of fraud, which allegedly happened well before the historic flood.

With roughly 20 alleged cases of fraud, several residents want answers from Morris.

