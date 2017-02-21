3 women rob Family Dollar accompanied by young child

A Baton Rouge woman is behind bars, while two other suspects remain at-large, after authorities say they robbed a Family Dollar accompanied with a child.

On January 11, officers with the Baker Police Department were notified of a robbery where three women entered the store on the 800 block of Main St. accompanied by what appeared to be a young child, between the ages 4 and 6 years old.

According to the Assistant General Manager, the women entered the store and one of them attempted to leave carrying small portable heater. The manager said he confronted the female to return the heater, but noticed several other items such as candies and drinks sticking underneath the clothes all three of the women.

When the manager confronted the women, authorities say, Damecia Matthews, 19, of Baton Rouge, pulled out a taser gun and stated that she would tase him if he tried to take the items back.

The manger retreated back inside the store to contact authorities as the women fled in a Honda Accord.

Upon investigation, police viewed surveillance footage of the women showing the initial contact between the manager and the women but was unable to view what happened outside.

An investigating officers was able to make contact with Matthews’ mother, who was able to positively identify her in the video. According to the law enforcement database, Matthews had a criminal history of but not limited to multiple thefts and robberies.

On January, 16, the manager was able to positively identify Matthews has a suspect out of a six-person lineup after 2 seconds of examining it.

Williams was booked on charges of armed robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

