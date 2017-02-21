Victim identified, suspect arrested in fatal Killian stabbing

The victim in a fatal stabbing overnight in Killian has been identified.

Lawrence Head Jr. was killed as a result of the incident, which occurred Monday, February 20 around 10:30 p.m. in the 28000 block of Hwy. 444 in Killian.

Deputies and officers continued their search for the suspect throughout the night. Killian Police Cheif Dennis Hill said LPSO is taking the lead on the investigation. The suspect, Daniel Brooks, 25, was arrested on Gun Boat Landing Rd. in Maurepas on Tuesday without incident.

"This incident surrounds an apparent domestic dispute. The deceased victim - identified as Lawrence Head Jr. - was at the home collecting some of his belongings when Brooks and Head Jr. got into an altercation. Head was stabbed multiple times and - as per Livingston Parish Coroner - died on scene. A friend with Head Jr. at the time was transported for injuries sustained during the same altercation," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Brooks is being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and is charged with second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. His bond has been set at $225,000.

