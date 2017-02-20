Town hall meeting held to discuss police use-of-force policies, minority relations

Baton Rouge law enforcement was the topic of a town hall meeting held Monday night at the Star Hill Church.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LBP) hosted the meeting, called "Black & the Blue: A Community Dialogue." It was a special edition of the show Louisiana Public Square. It featured five panelists, including Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and Darrell Basco, the state president of the Fraternal Order of Police. The panel took questions from the audience about use-of-force policies and how police interact with minority communities.

The program was hosted by LBP CEO Beth Courtney and Reverend Raymond Jetson, pastor of Star Hill Church. The discussion was moderated by Robyn Merrick with Southern University and Bob Mann with LSU’s Manship School.

“Policy for me is synonymous with accountability, and so I'm very glad that as a new mayor I was able to bring together people from throughout our community and come up with some tangible policy changes,” said Broome.

The Public Square town hall episode will air statewide on Wednesday, February 22 at 7 p.m. on LPB.

