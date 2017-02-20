Residents invited to 40th annual garage sale held by St. Luke's Episcopal Church Women ministry

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
Two days after the deadly attack at a concert in Manchester, England, a Baton Rouge woman who was at the concert is recounting the events of the tragic night.More >>
With a party-line vote, a Senate panel killed a bill Wednesday increasing the minimum wage in Louisiana.More >>
As lawmakers continue to wrestle with the state budget, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) warns that, without adequate funding, young children could literally be left stranded on the side of the road.More >>
Attorneys representing the mothers of Alton Sterling's children have sent a letter to Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, demanding the firing of the officers involved in the shooting death of Sterling.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
