Residents invited to 40th annual garage sale held by St. Luke's Episcopal Church Women ministry

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

St. Luke's Episcopal Church is inviting all Baton Rouge area residents to shop at their annual garage sale, schedule for Saturday, March 4.

The event is organized by the church's Episcopal Church Women (ECW) ministry and promises gently-used clothing, jewelry, toys, tools, and housewares. Parishioners have been cleaning out their closets for weeks in preparation for the sale. Proceeds will go to the group's diocesan pledge, various outreach projects, and other ministries and maintenance at St. Luke's.

"We've been having the ECW garage sale for 40 years. Jewelry is our biggest seller and we always have plenty of it. We have books, glassware, kitchen appliances, toys, furniture, and clothes. The crowd is huge, and it is so much fun to see all the stuff disappear so fast on Saturday morning," said Sharon Edmon, an ECW member.

The garage sale will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, located at 8833 Goodwood Blvd. The sale will take place in Witter Hall.

