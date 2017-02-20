Sons and Daughters of American Revolution honor Washington on President's Day

You touch his face more often than you realize, and Monday is the day we honor our country's first president.

George Washington's 285th birthday is actually this Wednesday. Monday afternoon, the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution placed wreaths at the bust of George Washington. The 4-foot bronze statue on the grounds of the state capitol was given as a gift ten years ago.

“He's the father of our country. Not only was he the president, but he fought the American Revolution with great vigor, a wise man,” said Greg Lindsly with the Sons of the American Revolution.

Washington's birthday is also known as President's Day. It's used to honor all of our presidents past and present. It's a federal holiday, but not an official state holiday.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.