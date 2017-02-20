EBRSO: Home burglary suspect sought - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EBRSO: Home burglary suspect sought

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: EBRSO Source: EBRSO
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking a male suspect who they believe forced his way into a home on February 16.

According to reports, deputies arrived at the home, located in the 4000 block of Southpark Dr., responding to an alarm activation. When they arrived, deputies observed signs of forced entry at the home.

The suspect was captured on home surveillance video and is described as a light skinned black male wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and a red, white, and gold San Francisco beanie. He also has dreadlocks that extend past his shoulders and what appear to be tattoos on his hands. 

Anyone with information in this case should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

