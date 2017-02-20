Student media director at LSU dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

Steve Buttry, the student media director at LSU and longtime Baton Rouge journalist, has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Buttry reportedly had cancer twice before being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the summer of 2016. He was 62-years-old. A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the coming weeks. The family requests that memorial tributes be donated to a scholarship fund in Buttry's honor at the LSU Manship School of Jounalism.

"Steve was a man of great passion and knowledge about journalism. He inspired us with his courage and eloquence in his final battle," said Jim Engster with Talk 107.3 and The Jim Engster Show.

For details about Buttry's life and career, visit his blog here.

Note: The video above is courtesy of TigerTV.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.