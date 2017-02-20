Student media director at LSU dies after battle with pancreatic - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Student media director at LSU dies after battle with pancreatic cancer

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Steve Buttry (Source: Steve Buttry's blog) Steve Buttry (Source: Steve Buttry's blog)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Steve Buttry, the student media director at LSU and longtime Baton Rouge journalist, has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Buttry reportedly had cancer twice before being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the summer of 2016. He was 62-years-old. A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the coming weeks. The family requests that memorial tributes be donated to a scholarship fund in Buttry's honor at the LSU Manship School of Jounalism.

"Steve was a man of great passion and knowledge about journalism. He inspired us with his courage and eloquence in his final battle," said Jim Engster with Talk 107.3 and The Jim Engster Show.

For details about Buttry's life and career, visit his blog here.

Note: The video above is courtesy of TigerTV.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

  • News

    Photos of white high school students in 'black face' sparks outrage

    Photos of white high school students in 'black face' sparks outrage

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-05-25 00:23:50 GMT

    Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.

    More >>

    Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly