Hunt Corrections cadet facing termination, accused of beating in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hunt Corrections cadet facing termination, accused of beating inmate

Eric Lands, 23 (Source: Department of Corrections) Eric Lands, 23 (Source: Department of Corrections)
Elayn Hunt Correctional Center (Source: WAFB) Elayn Hunt Correctional Center (Source: WAFB)
ST. GABRIEL, LA (WAFB) -

A corrections cadet at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel is facing termination after allegedly repeatedly hitting an inmate who had spit in his face.

St. Gabriel Police were called to the prison and charged the cadet, Eric Lands, 23, with simple battery.

The inmate involved, Kyron Johnson, 28, was serving five years for simple robbery and aggravated criminal damage to property. The DOC is referring Johnson's to the District Attorney's Office where he may face possible charges of battery against a corrections officer.  

The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) says surveillance video cameras at Hunt Correctional captured the incident, which happened Sunday, February 19 as Lands was escorting the inmate back to his cell. Eyewitnesses reported the inmate spit in Lands’ face just prior to Lands hitting him, the department said.

Lands was hired in July 2016 and passed a criminal background check, the department said.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

