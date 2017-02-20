Hundreds of pairs of shoes donated to Denham Springs students who lost theirs in flood

Some students at Denham Springs High School and their parents are in for a big surprise.

More than 300 pairs of shoes in all sorts of colors, sizes, and styles were dropped off at the campus. The shoes are part of a larger donation drive by the United Theological Seminary Bible College. Local reverend Levert Kemp says when the national president of the group heard about the devastation in Louisiana following the August 2016 flood, he wanted to help.

“It makes you feel better about yourself. You may have lost something but we want to do is give something. The greatest thing a person can do is to give,” said Kemp.

The reverend says 780 pairs of shoes were donated to families in Baton Rouge. He was joined Monday at Denham Springs High by former LSU basketball coach, Dale Brown, who gave students a boost of inspiration.

