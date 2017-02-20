Hundreds of pairs of shoes donated to Denham Springs students wh - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds of pairs of shoes donated to Denham Springs students who lost theirs in flood

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

Some students at Denham Springs High School and their parents are in for a big surprise.

More than 300 pairs of shoes in all sorts of colors, sizes, and styles were dropped off at the campus. The shoes are part of a larger donation drive by the United Theological Seminary Bible College. Local reverend Levert Kemp says when the national president of the group heard about the devastation in Louisiana following the August 2016 flood, he wanted to help.

“It makes you feel better about yourself. You may have lost something but we want to do is give something. The greatest thing a person can do is to give,” said Kemp.

The reverend says 780 pairs of shoes were donated to families in Baton Rouge. He was joined Monday at Denham Springs High by former LSU basketball coach, Dale Brown, who gave students a boost of inspiration.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

  • News

    Photos of white high school students in 'black face' sparks outrage

    Photos of white high school students in 'black face' sparks outrage

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-05-25 00:23:50 GMT

    Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.

    More >>

    Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly