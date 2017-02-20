Four alleged purse snatchers arrested in Denham Springs

Four people from Houston, Texas are behind bars, accused of smashing car windows at three Denham Springs businesses and stealing customers’ purses.

Police say Ashley Smith, 20, Qualashia Henry-Phipps, 22, Trey Dickerson, 24, and Troy LeBlanc, 23, are all charged with purse snatching after witnesses and surveillance footage spotted them committing the crime at RaceTrac gas station, Don's Seafood, and Big Mike's Bar. Police Chief Shannon Womack is crediting the public with helping his officers nab this group.

“Some very observant witnesses called and alerted us to the occurrence and we were able to put a description of the vehicle and the suspects out to our officers and our officers located them at another convenience store,” said Womack.

The chief says it appears the suspects were about to do it again. He's still not sure what they were doing here from Houston, but they are all now behind bars in Livingston Parish. Further charges are pending for all four suspects.

