THE INVESTIGATORS: BRPD officer suspended for allegedly shooting dog

Baton Rouge Police officer, Abraham Wilson III has been suspended for five days for his alleged involvement in an officer-involved dog shooting.

After reviewing evidence, Chief Carl Dabadie initially suspended Wilson for ten days. Wilson appealed that decision on Thursday, February 16 and the civil service board reduced the suspension to five days.

The details surrounding the alleged shooting have not yet been made public. According to Baton Rouge city-parish records, Wilson has been an officer with BRPD since July 30, 2012.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.