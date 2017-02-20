LSU's Poche earns honors after weekend pitching gem

LSU pitcher Jared Poche has been named one of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week.

The left-hander threw LSU's first no hitter since 1979 when Bobby Landry accomplished the feat against Southern Mississippi.

Poche threw only 79 pitches in seven innings of work, striking out four, without giving up a base on balls. Army’s only base runner reached on an error in the fourth inning. LSU (3-0) won the game 6-0.

The senior was also named the SEC Pitcher of the Week.

