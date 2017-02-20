National Career Fairs to host hiring event in Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

National Career Fairs to host hiring event in Baton Rouge

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

National Career Fairs is hosing a hiring event in Baton Rouge on March 8.

The event will be held at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center, located at 4728 Constitution Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will be able to browse hundreds of job opportunities and meet with employers face-to-face. Participants can also apply for jobs at the event and potentially get hired on the spot,

For more information, call 877-561-5627 or visit nationalcareerfairs.com.

