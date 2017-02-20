KinderCare daycare to reopen two Baton Rouge locations 6 months after flooding

Two KinderCare Learning Center locations in Baton Rouge are reopening and welcoming back 152 families following the August 2016 flooding.

Last summer's flooding displaced many families from their homes and schools, causing a particularly stressful situation for young children. Two of KinderCare's four locations in Baton Rouge - O'Neal Lane and Greenwell Springs - were heavily damaged by the flooding and had to close for repairs. Students were sent to two other KinderCare locations in the meantime.

After months of repairs, the two locations are now ready to reopen. They will celebrate their reopening with a morning luau for families. Since "aloha" means "hello" and "goodbye," children will say goodbye to the friends they made during the repairs and hello to friends they're reuniting with.

The centers will reopen as soon as the state completes their final inspections and clears the daycare centers for occupancy.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.