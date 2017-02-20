BRBT's Dancin' in the Streets block party returning to Perkins Rowe

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's block party fundraiser, called Dancin' in the Streets, returns to Perkins Rowe on Saturday, March 25.

The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. and will feature live music by Phat Hat, as well as food and drinks from local restaurants and vendors. Restaurants and vendors participating include:

Ava Street Café

Bin 77

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United

The Gregory

Hawk's Nest

Heineken USA & Crescent Crown

La Madeleine

Lava Cantina

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Paul Bologna Fine Wines

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

Raising Cane's

Stroubes Seafood & Steaks

Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar

VooDoo BBQ

At the event will be a wine toss, gift card pull, and a silent auction with prizes from more than 70 local businesses.

"A celebration of delicious food, cocktails, and dancing," is how event co-chair, Katherine Landry, describes the party. "It's a fun way to support the arts in our community with a showcase of Baton Rouge's local restaurants, live entertainment, and lots of fun prizes."

Tickets are $55 per person until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24 or $65 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online here, or by calling 225-766-8379.

Raffle tickets are currently on sale for a drawing during the event. Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased in advance through the BRBT office. Raffle prizes include:

32" 4-burner gas BBQ grill, donated by shopperschoice.com

Private movie screening with popcorn for 20 people, donated by Celtic Studios

$500 shopping spree, donated by Perkins Rowe

Yeti Hopper filled with local products, donated by shopperschoice.com

"Staycation" package including two VIP tickets to BRBT's Rapunzel: A Storybook ballet and a one-night stay at L'Auberge Hotel with dinner for two at 18 Steak, donated by L'Auberge Baton Rouge

For more information about the block party fundraiser, contact Christy Benoit at christy@batonrougeballet.org or call 225-766-8379.

