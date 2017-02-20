Minutes after receiving diploma, woman becomes mayor of Tangipahoa

Most college graduates require a little time before landing a dream job. For one recent Southeastern graduate, it only took a matter of minutes.

“I want every student at Southeastern to understand that it doesn’t matter where you come from, what you’ve done, or who you are. If you have the right support, you can excel, and your dreams can become reality,” said Trashica Robinson. “If it wasn’t for my family, friends, and my professors, I wouldn’t have made it as far as I have.”

Robinson, a graduate from the College of Business, is now the mayor for her hometown, the Village of Tangipahoa. She learned about her win just hours after she walked across the stage in December to receive her diploma.

“After graduating I was stuck in traffic, trying to get back to the village to make sure people were getting out to the polls,” said Robinson. “When I got back, I was told that I wasn’t going to win, but it turns out those people were only looking at absentee ballots. When I found out the actual results, I was numb, but I knew my perseverance had paid off.”

Her final semester was beyond difficult. Not only was she running for political office, she also lost everything during the August 2016 flooding. She was also working a full-time job and balancing in her school work.

“One of my instructors, Anna Bass, always shared a ‘quote of the day’ with the class before getting started. One in particular stood out to me,” said Robinson. “It was something like ‘every day we should stop and appreciate everything around us.’ One day, I did that in my community, and I decided to make the wrong things right and make the right things better.”

Congratulations, Mayor Robinson!

