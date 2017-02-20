Captured: Escaped inmates back behind bars at Tangipahoa Parish Jail

Deputies say the two men who escaped from the Tanigpahoa Parish Jail are back behind bars.

Officials say brothers, Christopher Woolridge, 23, and Daeshawn Woolridge, 20, escaped from the parish jail in Amite on Sunday around 3 p.m.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said surveillance footage confirmed they escaped the grounds and left their uniforms behind. They say they escaped due to a "structural defect of the original building design."

As of around 10 a.m. on Monday, February 20, the inmates were back in custody after a 12-hour manhunt. Daeshawn was incarcerated on a felony conspiracy charge, two attempted second degree murder charges, aggravated assault by a drive-by shooting, and a parole violation. His brother, Christopher, was incarcerated on on two FTA warrants, aggravated flight, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of resisting an officer, and an attempted second degree murder charge.

Early Monday morning, a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division detective assigned to the perimeter established when the brothers escaped spotted one of the Woolridge brothers attempting to escape the perimeter. Supporting canine officers responded and were able to encircle the brothers in a dense wooded area.

Officers were able to apprehend Daeshawn without incident, however Christopher fled from deputies. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended, but resisted physically. Neither he nor any officers were injured in the pursuit.

The following agencies cooperated in this operation:

Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office

Louisiana State Police

Homeland Security

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

Baton Rouge Police Department

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

Livingston Police Department

Hammond Police Department

Amite Fire Department

Denham Springs Police Department

St. John Parish Sheriff's Office

Angola State Prison K-9

Rayburn Correctional Center K-9

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

Efforts to remedy the defect in the exercise yard are underway. Officials say that area of the jail will not be used until the defect is repaired and that anyone who assisted these inmates will be held accountable.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.