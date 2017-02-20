NCAA Baseball Polls: LSU remains in the top 5

LSU started the season with three wins at home this weekend and remains in the top five in this week's baseball polls.

The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the Perfect Game Top 25.

Top 5: TCU is No. 1, LSU No. 2, Florida No. 3, Florida State No. 4 and South Carolina No. 5.

LSU is ranked No. 4 in Baseball America.

Top 5: TCU is No.1, followed by Florida State (2), Florida (3), LSU (4) and South Carolina (5).

D1 Baseball: LSU is No. 5

Top 5: TCU (1), Florida (2), Florida State (3), South Carolina (4) and LSU (5).

Collegiate Baseball: LSU is No. 2

Top 5: TCU is No. 1, LSU No. 2, Florida No. 3, South Carolina No. 4 and Oregon State No. 5.

The Tigers return to action Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at New Orleans (3-0) before playing host to Hofstra (0-3) at Alex Box Stadium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

