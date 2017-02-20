Another Broken Egg announces partnership with La. seafood at opening of downtown BR location

The list of restaurants in downtown Baton Rouge is growing with the latest addition that is serving up breakfast.

Another Broken Egg held its grand opening Monday morning at 7 .m. During the grand opening celebration, Another Broken Egg announced a partnership with Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and other local dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the announcement.

Another Broken Egg will purchase 5,000 pounds of shrimp and 1,300 pounds of crawfish per month for its cafes not only in Louisiana, but also for those located around the country. There are a total of 65 restaurants nationwide.

“It is always an economic victory for Louisiana when a local company grows nationwide, and still chooses to expand its own operations and brand within our state’s borders. It’s downright incredible when that same company commits to supporting a critical local industry through its national supply chain,” said Nungesser. “Another Broken Egg Cafe’s decision to expand here will create 40 new jobs in the heart of Baton Rouge, while its dedication to Louisiana seafood will help promote the health benefits and flavor of the delicious seafood coming from our waters. I know that residents and tourists visiting Baton Rouge will enjoy this great dining experience with the best tasting, local ingredients.”

The restaurant is located at 555 Lafayette Street on the first floor of the new IBM building.

"Thank you for the warm welcome to the neighborhood, Downtown Baton Rouge," states a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We are thrilled to be a part of the GREAT community!"

Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and it will be open every day.

