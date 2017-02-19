Senate approves budget plan with fewer cuts, more Rainy Day dollars

Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
House lawmakers agreed to toughen future standards for the TOPS program by a slim margin Tuesday.More >>
House lawmakers agreed to toughen future standards for the TOPS program by a slim margin Tuesday.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman believes she has the key to help police crack a case after seeing an alleged burglary on social media. She has gotten law enforcement involved and is disgusted in how she may be linked to crime.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman believes she has the key to help police crack a case after seeing an alleged burglary on social media. She has gotten law enforcement involved and is disgusted in how she may be linked to crime.More >>
As part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign, the Baton Rouge Police Department is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the country to ticket drivers not wearing their seat belts.More >>
As part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign, the Baton Rouge Police Department is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the country to ticket drivers not wearing their seat belts.More >>
A bill overhauling Louisiana’s film tax credit program is gaining traction at the capitol. A House panel unanimously approved the measure earlier this week.More >>
A bill overhauling Louisiana’s film tax credit program is gaining traction at the capitol. A House panel unanimously approved the measure earlier this week.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>